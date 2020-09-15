Bank of America Corp DE Buys 77,269 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.45% of Brown & Brown worth $52,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $878,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,649,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $7,168,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,857,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

BRO opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.