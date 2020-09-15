Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.67% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $54,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,987,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 259,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 189,850 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,010,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,820,000 after purchasing an additional 61,434 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 474,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64.

