California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.21 Million Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Lindsay worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $111.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.27.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Lindsay had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 88.28%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

