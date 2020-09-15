FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.26% of FleetCor Technologies worth $55,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,939,000 after purchasing an additional 759,746 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,319,000 after purchasing an additional 723,560 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,079,000 after purchasing an additional 615,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,483,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,788,000 after purchasing an additional 283,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.71.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $235.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.96. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

