Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Stock Position Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,142 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.43% of Air Lease worth $47,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Air Lease by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NYSE AL opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Air Lease Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $521.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

