Fmr LLC Buys 3,631 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $47,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 883,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,387,000 after purchasing an additional 52,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 43.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 135,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $173,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.16. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

