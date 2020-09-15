Bank of America Corp DE Sells 240,575 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 721,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 240,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $53,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

NYSE CFR opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $347.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

