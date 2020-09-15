Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,499,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 67,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $55,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,385,000 after buying an additional 1,580,525 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,963,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,492 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,517,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,693,000 after purchasing an additional 704,219 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,883.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 539,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 511,846 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Allison Transmission by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,438,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,899,000 after purchasing an additional 423,448 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

