44,336 Shares in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in GAP by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GAP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,941,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,507,000 after purchasing an additional 844,741 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GAP by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 783,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 206,449 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 422,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 48,348 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of GAP by 29.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities raised GAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.64. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gap Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.