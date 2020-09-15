Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,967 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.11% of Turning Point Brands worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,509,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after buying an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 45.3% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 101,569 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 19,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

TPB stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.04 million, a P/E ratio of 97.07 and a beta of 0.72. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $34.56.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.01 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 2,215,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $49,704,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,178,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,534,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPB. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.