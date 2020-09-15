Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 138.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,824 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Eventbrite by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,741 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 80.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Eventbrite stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Eventbrite Inc has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 103.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Eventbrite Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.