Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $521,000 in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 141,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MWA opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

