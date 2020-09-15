Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after buying an additional 94,404 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AXSM. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.09.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Coleman acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $109.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.47.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

