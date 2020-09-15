Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 66,132 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,132 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $110.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Polaris Industries’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,625,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,643.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.69.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

