Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in First American Financial by 5,093.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

FAF opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.05. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

