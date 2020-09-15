Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,666 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 205.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 25,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 74.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 87,306 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth about $849,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.74 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 12.96%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

