11,227 Shares in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ENTA stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $73.39. The company has a market cap of $952.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.