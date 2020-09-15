15,625 Shares in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 3,450,460.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 345,046 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avista by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,352,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after buying an additional 278,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avista by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,841,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Avista by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 733,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after acquiring an additional 234,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,055,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,324,000 after purchasing an additional 219,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. Avista Corp has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.74 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,923 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVA. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.