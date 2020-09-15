Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 5,398 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,398 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 65.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

SBNY opened at $93.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average is $100.70.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

