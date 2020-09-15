Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Navistar International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.95 and a beta of 2.58. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navistar International will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Navistar International by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter worth $2,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

