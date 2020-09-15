Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 15,011 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 146.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 20.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 28.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Herman Miller by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,676,000 after buying an additional 31,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLHR. Benchmark assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

