Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 17,362 Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.21% of Smart Global worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Smart Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Smart Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Smart Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Smart Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Smart Global by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

SGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

SGH stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $612.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.99 and a beta of 0.92. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.56 million. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

