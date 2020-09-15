12,896 Shares in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 46,343.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE INN opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $611.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

