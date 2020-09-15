First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 35,699 P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 35,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 8.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 28.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 170,503 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 6.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 531,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 141.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

NYSE:GLT opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $628.70 million, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.54. P H Glatfelter Co has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $216.18 million for the quarter. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

