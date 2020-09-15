Stifel Financial Corp Sells 27,376 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,376 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 16,945 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 217,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 366,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 51,781 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

FNCL stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.