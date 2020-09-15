Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 69.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth $77,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the second quarter worth $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth $114,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTM opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. Constellium NV has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -26.21.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellium NV will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

