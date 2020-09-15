TD Asset Management Inc. Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 299.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 11,089.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 221,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 219,236 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ABM Industries by 88.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 78,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ABM Industries by 194.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $131,024.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $236,231. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. CL King raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.