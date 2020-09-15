First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,911 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

