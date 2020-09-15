Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 1,065.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,606 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 584.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,257 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

CMTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of CMTL opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.70 million, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.