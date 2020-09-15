Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,909 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.09% of Mesa Air Group worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 25.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 426,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,734,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 188,356 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Mesa Air Group Inc has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 4.53%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.