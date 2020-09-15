Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.76 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KSU. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 981,988 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 11,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,970,000 after acquiring an additional 566,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,803,000 after acquiring an additional 538,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $52,742,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.38.

NYSE:KSU opened at $187.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.76 and a 200-day moving average of $150.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,672 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.