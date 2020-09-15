Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $168,000 Investment in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,460,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 3,856.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 2,715,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIT stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.60. Fitbit Inc has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $261.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.85 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fitbit Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIT shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.35 target price on shares of Fitbit in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fitbit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

