Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $7,769,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 155.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $188.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -95.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.14. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $208.26.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 13,544 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.72, for a total value of $2,691,463.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,809,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total value of $1,091,249.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,991 shares in the company, valued at $784,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,221 shares of company stock worth $4,817,484 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

