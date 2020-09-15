Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 82,673 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 604.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,673 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Donegal Group worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1,794.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 271.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGICA. ValuEngine raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

DGICA stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $422.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.05. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $192.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.70 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,662,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $149,862,514.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry C. Huber sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $32,295.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 285,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,788 and sold 160,921 shares valued at $2,384,690. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

