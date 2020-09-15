Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,130 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

NYSE:WSM opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $101.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,039,395.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

