Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stake Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 994,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after acquiring an additional 362,268 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 335,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after acquiring an additional 201,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after acquiring an additional 169,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 120,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.83.

Signature Bank stock opened at $93.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.70.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

