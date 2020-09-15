Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Denny’s worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $723.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.44. Denny’s Corp has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares in the company, valued at $992,287.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $98,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

