Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,863 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.15% of Employers worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 16.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

NYSE EIG opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $900.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.10.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.58. Employers had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.