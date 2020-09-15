Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,029,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $12,693,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $23,142,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $896.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. The firm had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, Chairman Randal J. Kirk bought 808,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $3,638,331.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $55,967.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PGEN shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.