Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Universal Display worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,149,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,315,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Universal Display by 570.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 324,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $168.35 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $222.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.61 and a 200-day moving average of $154.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

