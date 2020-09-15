First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.38% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

FPX stock opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $100.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.62.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.