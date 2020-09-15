Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Insider Michael Mcnamara Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,200 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $187,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Vicor stock opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. Vicor Corp has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $90.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 433.86 and a beta of 0.74.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.
About Vicor
Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
