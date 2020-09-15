Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Insider Peter J. Lariviere Sells 15,529 Shares of Stock

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 15,529 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $404,064.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,255.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 264,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 462,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 258,316 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

