Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Insider Peter J. Lariviere Sells 15,529 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 15,529 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $404,064.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,255.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 264,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 462,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 258,316 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc Insider Peter J. Lariviere Sells 15,529 Shares of Stock
