Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Alex Gusinov Sells 1,893 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,893 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $155,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. Vicor Corp has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $90.88.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vicor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 34.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

