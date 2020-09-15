97,687 Shares in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 97,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $10,767,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,898,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,779,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $5,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric J. Ende acquired 15,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 10,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $77,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $315,190. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.85 million, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

