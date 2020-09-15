Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $801,000 Investment in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Malibu Boats as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley upgraded Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

