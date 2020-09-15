Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 37.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -192.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $257,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $68,123.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,639 shares in the company, valued at $22,191,370.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $3,686,925. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

