Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,436 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADX. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 139.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 805,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 469,096 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,834 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

