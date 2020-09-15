Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.66. Central Garden & Pet Co has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $41.10.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CENTA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.