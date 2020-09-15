Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 222,384 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,701,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 222,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.30% of IDACORP worth $498,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $300,428.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,675.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDA opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.59. IDACORP Inc has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 58.13%.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

